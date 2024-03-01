Shilpa Shetty continues to impress us with her impeccable fashion sense. Her recent stunning appearance in a fiery red floor-length gown at an event has caught everyone's eye. The gown boasts an elegant v-neckline, full sleeves, and a bow with a trailing train, adding to its charm. She complements the look with heels, a red and gold clutch, and round gold earrings. Shilpa's makeup is flawless, featuring a radiant base and subtle nude and brown tones. Her hair, styled into a neat bun with a few loose strands framing her face, adds the perfect finishing touch to her elegant ensemble. Shilpa Shetty Sets a New Fashion Trend in a Peach Saree With Side Pleats, Replaces Blouse With a Bodysuit (View Pics).

View Shilpa Shetty’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

