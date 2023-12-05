Joy, the adored member of the world-famous K-pop girl group RED VELVET, recently sent waves through her fanbase with her latest captures, revealing an edgy punk attire. The Bad Boy singer embraced a rock-chic persona in a blue and black printed top paired with a black frilly skirt adorned with buckles and belt embellishments, exuding rebellious charm. The Tempted actor confidently strutted in black chunky boots, amplifying the edgy vibe. Joy teased her fans with faux piercing accessories, complementing her natural black hair styled in a sleek manner. Completing the look with blush makeup and rosy lip tint, Joy showcased a perfect fusion of boldness and beauty. Immerse yourself in the allure of her edgy transformation in the captivating captures below! Red Velvet's Joy & Girl's Day's Hyeri Wore The Same Dress But Served Different ... - Latest Tweet by Koreaboo.

RED VELVET Joy's Rock-Chic Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy (@_imyour_joy)

