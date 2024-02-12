Renée Sen has been garnering attention on social media with her latest mirror selfies. Daughter of Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, the star kid has shared a few pictures on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse into her effortlessly cool and stylish persona. Renée effortlessly flaunted her chic style by sporting a trendy printed tube top paired with classic jeans. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings and a bracelet, posing stylishly in a pair of white sneakers. Sushmita Sen’s Daughter Renée Parties With Orry and Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui (View Pics & Watch Video).

Renée Sen’s Chic Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renée Sen (@reneesen47)

