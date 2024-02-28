Rinky Chakma, winner of Femina Miss India Tripura 2017, died on February 28, 2024. Chakma was just 29 at the time of her demise. The official Instagram handle of the pageant confirmed the sad news. Chakma was diagnosed with Malignant Phyllodes Tumor (breast cancer) in 2022. Sharing the news, the organisation wrote, "With profound sadness, we share the news of the passing of Rinky Chakma, Femina Miss India Tripura 2017. A remarkable woman, Rinky was truly a force to be reckoned with, embodying grace and purpose.". The note further read, "Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. May her soul find eternal peace." 71st Miss World 2023: Sini Shetty Channels Her Inner Lady Boss in a Shimmery Rose Gold Suit With Floral Prints (View Pics).

Miss India Tripura 2017 Winner Rinky Chakma Dies at 29:

