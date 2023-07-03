Rita Ora is currently in Paris for Fashion Week for Azzedine Alaïa show and stepped out wearing a complete sheer high-neck and long-sleeve naked maxi dress. And Rita turned the temperature up further opting to go braless, wearing just a pair of high-waisted black knickers underneath. Undoubtedly, the "For You" singer completely rocked the naked dress. Rita Ora Calls Out Misogyny in Entertainment Industry, Says Women Are ‘Treated Differently’ Because of What They Wear and How They Act.

Check Out Rita Ora's Black Naked Dress Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)