Salma Hayek dazzles at the Balenciaga LA Show, effortlessly fusing Barbie Pink accessories with her black ensemble—Salma Hayek, who struck in a little black dress whimsically accented with perfect hints of hot pink. Hayek looked glamorous in a long-sleeve, ruched body-con dress featuring an asymmetrical neckline. She made her look fun and playful with a Barbie pink purse and matching pointed pumps, both by the presenting brand, making things even more luxe; Hayek wore glitzy silver earrings, black shades, and several silver rings, including a silver band. She added a final touch of pink with rosy glossed lips and styled her dark brown waves into a high ponytail. Catch her latest look below! Salma Hayek Rings in Her 57th Birthday on the Beach in Hot Red and White Knitted Bikini (View Pics).

Salma Hayek's 'Balenciaga Barbie' Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Corbin-Murray (@rebeccacorbinmurray)

