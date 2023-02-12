Sam Smith showed up on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards wearing a giant poofy black outfit. And the internet of course had opinions on it. Very mixed opinions though, some supported Sam for what he wore and some thought it was just plain ridiculous. So let's take a look at some of the funny reactions people had to his outfit. BRIT Awards 2023: Harry Styles, Rock Band Wet Leg and Beyonce Win Big With a Total of Eight Awards.

Sam Smith is Patrick in Heels

Inspiration- Billy Connolly

Sam Smith has finally made Billy Connolly's Incontinence Pants sketch a reality. I've waited 38 years for this to happen. pic.twitter.com/yZz4ixR0t7 — The Sting (@TSting18) February 11, 2023

There Truly is a SpongeBob Meme For Everything

Someone put the squidward walk sound over Sam smith on the red carpet and I can’t breathe 😭😭😭😭 #Brits2023#BRITs#SamSmithpic.twitter.com/sziuX847Bm — ᴛᴀsʜᴀ ʟᴏᴜɪsᴇ | - 💛 (@eds_afterglow) February 11, 2023

Out With the Old and in With the New

Sam Smith Sam Smith 2014-2018 2019-2023 pic.twitter.com/xawJc0EXep — gil (@groupiexcx) January 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)