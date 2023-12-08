Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her impeccable style, has been winning hearts on Instagram with her latest fashion choices. The actress recently shared some stunning photos of herself wearing a pastel blue blazer and denims ensemble, The blazer featured chic half sleeves with gold hued buttons, adding a touch of glam. But it was Samantha's accessories that truly elevated her elegance. She rocked a pair of brown shades giving glam vibes. And let's not forget about the chain necklace she wore, with unique pendants. Talk about serving looks! Samantha's makeup was flawless, with well-defined brows and a classic eyeliner, mascara-clad lashes and a pale peach-toned lipstick added a hint of colour to her lips. The Shaakuntalam fame kept her short brown tresses in soft waves. Check out her elegant look below! Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is All Smiles in This New Pic From Her Bhutan Vacation With Kresha Bajaj!.

Bossy and Elegant!

