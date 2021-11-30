Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the popular actresses in Telugu and Tamil film industries. From doing some of the biggest films to popular web-series, the 34-year-old has won hearts with her works. Apart from being a brilliant actress, she’s also a fashion inspiration. The beauty has graced the cover of ELLE India for the first time and she just can’t contain her excitement and hence the caption of her tweet reads, ‘My first @ELLEINDIA cover yayyyyy ...’ Samantha is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a fiery red, the Cara Cowl dress by Āroka. Her outfit has been accessorised with intricate pair of earrings, bracelet and rings by Mia by Tanishq and the stunning sandals from ALDO shoes. The classic makeup and hairstyle has been done by Avni Rambhia.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu The ELLE Digital Cover Star

Another Pic Of The Actress Featured On ELLE

Madrasee Pantsuit By Doh Tak Keh, Corset Top By Archana Rao

