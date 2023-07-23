Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle and surprised fans with her new haircut. She chopped off her long hair and debuted a new hairstyle in a small video on Instagram amid her acting break. In the video, she is wearing a green-coloured tank top and flashing her evergreen smile for the camera. Meanwhile, Hansika Motwani commented, “Beautiful as always.” Singer Sophie Choudry called her, “Gorgeous girl and bestest.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Taking Break From Acting to 'Heal', Confirms Her Hairstylist (View Post).

Check Out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

