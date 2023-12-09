Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently showcased her glamorous appearance on MTV Hustle S5. Later, she shared pictures on her Instagram where she was seen wearing a stylish heart-shaped top made from denim fabric with straps, paired with designer blue jeans and a beautiful necklace. Samantha exuded confidence with her flowing hair in the photos. Check out her post below. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares New Pics on Insta and Talks About Her Myositis Diagnosis, Says ‘Praying For Strength and Peace' (View Post).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Post

