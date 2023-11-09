Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned heads as she flaunted a bold pose in a Round Shoulder Tube Dress from the Fall Winter 2023 Collection by Louis Vuitton. The stunning snapshot shared on her Instagram showcased Samantha revealing her back. She elegantly covered it by a printed black coat, perfectly paired with a casual skirt. Her confident fashion statement left fans in awe, as she effortlessly blended sophistication with a touch of style. Check her post below! Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares New Pics on Insta and Talks About Her Myositis Diagnosis, Says ‘Praying For Strength and Peace' (View Post).

Samantha's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

