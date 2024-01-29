Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza dropped gorgeous photos from Melbourne Park after the conclusion of the Australian Open 2024. The 37-year-old was a part of the commentary panel at the year’s first grand slam. Sania looked terrific in these new pics as she nailed the black midi dress and sleek ponytail hairstyle look. The tennis ace paired a watch and bracelet to finish off her look. Sania captioned the Instagram post, writing, “Amazing two weeks with @sonysportsnetwork for the Australian open .. so much history created once again ! Specially by our very own @rohanbopanna0403 [sic].” She tagged Rohan Bopanna, the 43-year-old Indian tennis player who won the Australian Open men’s doubles title with Matthew Ebden. Rohan also became the oldest No. 1 ranked player at 43.

Check Sania Mirza's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

