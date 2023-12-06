Sania Mirza, the tennis legend, graced Instagram with a dazzling style display. Her recent photos reveal an exquisite fashion moment, showcasing Sania in an elegant brown and black ensemble. The sports icon looked breathtaking in a long russet brown pleated cardigan paired with a chic black top and straight-fit trousers. Adding a touch of glamour, Sania is accessorised with statement gold jewellery and donned strappy black heels for a perfect finish. Her makeup, featuring a subtle blush and a muted beige lipstick, highlighted her natural beauty. Sania's straight black locks flowed effortlessly, enhancing the overall allure. Catch a glimpse of her latest look below. Sania Mirza Birthday: Farah Khan and Anushka Sharma Pen Heartfelt Birthday Wishes for Their BFF (View Pics).

Sania Mirza's Elegant Look

