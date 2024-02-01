Tennis sensation Sania Mirza strikes a relaxed and happy pose, wearing a chic pink satin shirt with beige trousers. The look is perfectly complemented by stylish, nude brown heels. Adding a touch of glamour, Sania accessorises with chic gold and silver bracelets, along with gold hoop earrings. A subtle pink blush highlights her cheeks. Her choice of pink lipstick enhances her stunning features. Completing the look, her dark chocolate brown wavy hair left open adds a finishing touch of elegance. Sania Mirza is a Total Fashionista in Red Maxi Gown, Tennis Star Shares Stunning Snaps On Insta.

View Sania Mirza’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

