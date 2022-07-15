Sanjhana Sanghi is radiating beauty in a classic floral co-ord set that she wore for the Lucknow promotions of 'Om-The Battle Within'. Her sartorial look featured her in white floral crop top and stylish cowl skirt that went well with the long jacket that she donned on top to add more drama to her masterpiece. Her fashionable fit came from the racks of designer house Paulmi and Harsh that valued around ₹16,000. She teamed her outfit with golden hoops and her princess look is worth a look. OM – The Battle Within Song Saansein Dene Aana: Aditya Roy Kapur And Sanjana Sanghi Share Sizzling Chemistry In This New Track (Watch Video)

View Pics of Sanjana Sanghi in Floral Co-ord Set:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)