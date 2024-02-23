Sanya took to social media to post a string of photos of herself wearing a beautiful white saree with golden floral designs. She paired it with an off-shoulder, textured gold blouse. Adding to her style, she accessorises with a clutch, rings, a delicate necklace, and dangling earrings, all in gold. Her makeup, with touches of pink on her eyes, lips, and cheeks, enhances her lovely features and skin tone. Her lovely curls are neatly tied at the back, completing her look perfectly. Sanya Malhotra Mesmerises in a Black Corset Mini Dress With Semi-Sheer Stockings (See Pics).

Watch Sanya Malhotra’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SanyaM (@sanyamalhotra_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)