Sanya Malhotra continues to showcase her impeccable fashion sense, and her latest appearance at the success party for the film Sam Bahadur is a standout moment in her style journey. She opted for a chic yet sexy black corseted mini dress that highlighted her figure. The sheer details and a scoop neckline added a touch of elegance. She paired her dress with semi-sheer stockings and matching heels. Sanya's dress was beautifully accented by edgy earrings, black nail polish, and finger rings. Her look was completed with rosy-nude makeup. Effortlessly embracing the monochrome look, she was a standout at the event. Sanya Malhotra Slays in Burnt Orange Pantsuit, Strikes Pose-Perfect Shots in Latest Instagram Photos!

See Sanya Malhotra's Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SanyaM (@sanyamalhotra_)

