Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in a stunning neon green off-shoulder gown for a photoshoot, giving off major springtime vibes. The gown boasts frills around her shoulders and small pleats, with a thigh-high slit adding a touch of glamour. Completing her look with peep-toed metallic heels, diamond rings, and floral gold earrings, Sara's accessories elevate her outfit. Her flawless makeup, featuring shades of pink and peach on her cheeks, eyes, and lips, along with dramatic brows, enhances her natural beauty. Tying her hair into a neat updo adds the perfect finishing touch to this vibrant ensemble. Sara Ali Khan Birthday: A Charming Fashionista Who Packs an Edgy Spunk in All Her Appearances (View Pics).

View Sara Ali Khan’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

