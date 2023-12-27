Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, continues to showcase her growing fashion prowess. Today, she graced Instagram with a series of breathtaking pictures, setting the internet ablaze in a stunning black saree. She paired her six yards with an intricately embroidered backless blouse. Her hair tied in a neat bun, added a touch of sophistication, while delicate silver earrings provided a subtle contrast. From head to toe, Sara embodied pure grace and class. With its timeless appeal and effortless charm, her ensemble is surely a wedding fashion inspiration. Have a look! Nora Fatehi Radiates Glamour in Stunning Ruby Red Maxi Dress, Effortlessly Exudes Elegance and Confidence in These Pics!

Sara Tendulkar Stuns in a Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

