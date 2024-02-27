Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, stole the spotlight at a recent sangeet event, donning a stunning dusty pink shimmery saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse adorned with intricate sequins and stone work. Completing her ensemble with diamond-dangling earrings, Sara exuded elegance and grace. Her makeup was flawless, featuring a radiant and dewy base complemented by bold red lipstick, blush, and eyeshadow to match. Her eyes were beautifully accentuated with precise eyeliner and kohl, along with glamorous brows. Tying her hair into a chic half-up, half-down updo, Sara's traditional look was nothing short of perfection, leaving everyone in awe of her beauty. Sara Tendulkar Is Epitome of Grace and Elegance in Sexy Black Saree Paired With Embellished Blouse (View Pics).

View Sara Tendulkar’s Pics Here:

