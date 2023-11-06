Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, has garnered significant attention, thanks to her stunning posts on social media. She has already become a sensation with her fashion statements. The 25-year-old is capturing the hearts of many, including the likes of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and other star kids. The fashion influencer took to her Instagram to share a couple of photos of herself for Designer Anita Dongre's Rewild 2023 Jaipur Fashion Fundraiser, which supports elephant conservation in India. Sara can be seen wearing a black and maroon floral design lehenga set. She styled her hair straight and opted for a glamorous makeup look with kohled eyes, nude lipstick, and mascara-laden lashes. Sara Tendulkar looks absolutely stunning in her glamorous avatar and posed perfectly in front of the camera. Sara Tendulkar Looks Summer Perfect in Stunning Black and White Printed Dress (View Pic).

Check Out Sara Tendulkar's Instagram Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)