Wrap up the week in the most stylish manner! Are you bored of casual denims and want to admire something traditional yet fashionable? Yes, you guessed it right! Sarees have been the most desirable form of ethnic outfit that has become trendy again. However, the B-town actresses like to wear sarees with a modern twist. Giving a hot-chic hue to the classic Indian wear is something that every other actress has done while styling themselves in six yards of sheer elegance. So, take a look at the very beautiful and exuberant saree looks of the week. From Taapsee Pannu to Mouni Roy, here are the four actresses who stunned in sarees gracefully.

1. Taapsee Pannu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

2. Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

3. Mouni Roy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

4. Palak Tiwari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

