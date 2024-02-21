Pop sensation Selena Gomez just dropped some exclusive behind-the-scenes shots from her latest track, 'Love On,' and they're stunning! In one picture, she's seen lounging on a throne-like chair with cameras pointed at her, giving major palace vibes. Rocking a groovy green and blue crocheted top paired with sleek black bottoms, she's serving up some serious retro chic! Her flawless makeup and classy updo are the cherry on the cake. And in the second picture, she's seen indulging in a luxurious breakfast spread, savouring a creamy croissant like the queen she is! Wrapped in a cosy bathrobe and towel, accessorised with sunglasses and earrings, Selena is the epitome of effortless glam. Get ready to swoon, folks—Selena's bringing the glam and the groove with her upcoming release, 'Love On'! Selena Gomez Announces New Single Titled 'Love On'; Track to Release on February 22 (See First Look Poster).

View Selena Gomez’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

