For the past few weeks, Selena Gomez has been serving us serious body positivity goals, and we couldn't be more in love! Today, she kept the trend going by taking to Instagram to share a few fresh-faced selfies, ditching the caption this time. In the photos, Selena looks radiant and completely makeup-free, with her long, dark hair cascading down her shoulders. The post, as expected, quickly garnered massive attention, with fans showering her with love and praise for her natural beauty. Check out her photos below. Selena Gomez's Latest Photo Dump Is All About Smiles, Selfies and Great Food! (View Pics).

Selena Gomez Fresh-Faced Selfies:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

