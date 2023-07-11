Mingyu's hot update on Instagram is making it difficult to keep calm. The rapper shared shirtless photos on his Instagram where he seems to be in the swimming pool of some resort. Mingyu was seen standing and swimming around in the pool wearing only black swimming shorts and sunglasses. In one funny picture he is seen floating on his back as he lies still with Woozi standing next to him, who was also shirtless. BTS’ Jungkook, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo Dish Out Friendship Goals in These New Photos From Their Dinner Outing.

View Mingyu's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김민규 (@min9yu_k)

