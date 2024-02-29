SEVENTEEN's Mingyu made a mark at the Dior Women's Fall/Winter 2024 showcase in Paris, setting the fashion scene ablaze. His unique look, a semi-casual suit adorned with a bejewelled collar and sequin detailing on a striped shirt, instantly captivated the audience. Mingyu's undeniable charm and striking visuals have earned him widespread admiration. Fans took to social media to share viral pictures and videos, likening him to a prince from a Disney movie and solidifying his reputation as a rising fashion icon. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu Bares His Abs While Swimming Shirtless in the Summer Heat, View Hot Pics of the Rapper With Woozi.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu Ar Dior Women's Fall/Winter 2024 Event

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu is blithesome in new photos from Dior's Paris Fashion Week show. pic.twitter.com/8svQP13Vik — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 28, 2024

u know what they very much relied on his face to do the work for this look and it certainly delivered… if theres anyone who makes office worker look high fashion its kim mingyu pic.twitter.com/PU3wtbbeSU — noor 💘🍒 (@mingyujaan) February 27, 2024

