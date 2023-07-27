As the anticipation for Shanaya Kapoor's big screen debut continues to grow, the debutant actress has already captured attention with her impeccable style. Recently, Shanaya took to Instagram and shared some stunning pics rocking an effortlessly chic in a cropped white tee paired with denim shorts. The casual ensemble perfectly showcased her youthful and trendy vibe. Keeping her hair loose and adorning a minimal makeup look with a hint of pink tint on her cheeks and glossy lips, Shanaya exuded a radiant glow. Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her big screen debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak. Fashion Faceoff: Shanaya Kapoor or Lisa Haydon, Who Nailed This Arpita Mehta Design Better?