Shanaya Kapoor set the city abuzz with her show-stopping appearance at the NMACC Centre, donning an ivory beige Embellished Bodycon Dress. The plunging neckline added allure, while delicate straps supported the chic ensemble. Glitzy silver embellishments adorned her translucent heels, accentuating the glamour. The Bollywood debutant effortlessly turned heads, captivating onlookers with her jaw-dropping looks. Shanaya, wore her long hair sleek and straight, complemented by blush glam makeup and cherry-coloured lipstick. Silver flower-shaped studs completed the ensemble, showcasing her keen sense of style. As the Vrushabbha actress charmingly posed for the shutterbugs, Shanaya Kapoor proved again that she's a rising fashion icon, leaving us anticipating her upcoming Bollywood journey. Explore her latest look below. Shanaya Kapoor Sizzles in Beach-Ready Looks During Maldives Vacation (View Pics).

Shanaya Kapoor's Stunning Bodycon Ensemble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

