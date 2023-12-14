Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram is a feast for the eyes, showcasing her glamorous style and stunning looks. Today, she blessed her followers with new photos that exude elegance and grace. Dressed in a flowy white lehenga adorned with intricate floral details, Shanaya paired it with a bold choli and dupatta. Further, she completed her look with minimal jewellery, loose waves and natural makeup. Have a look! Ananya Panday Casts a Spell in Tangerine Floral Saree, Check Out Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Actress' Stunning Picture Here.

Shanaya Kapoor Looks Stunning in Ethnic Wear:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor🤍 (@shanayakapoor02)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)