Sharvari Wagh, known for her impeccable sense of style, has once again captivated fans with her latest fashion statement. The actress has set the fashion bar high by flaunting her envious curves in a stunning cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit. Sharvari’s bold and glamorous look effortlessly radiates style in this eye-catching ensemble, making it impossible to miss. Complementing her attire with chic makeup and flowing tresses, the beauty completes her striking appearance. Sharvari Wagh Nails Power Dressing in Chic Monochrome Pantsuit and Sleek High Ponytail (View Pics).

Sharvari Wagh Sets The Fashion Bar High

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)