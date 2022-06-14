Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. Be it her style of persona, fans go gaga over it. And well, today (June 14), the lady dropped a series of clicks from her recent photoshoot on Instagram and they spell glamour. In the pics by Dabboo Ratnani, Gill can be seen exuding confidence in a sexy organza ruffle dress. Not to miss, her curly messy bun. Have a look. Shehnaaz Gill Is a Sight To Behold in an All-White Outfit on Her Latest Instagram Post!

Shehnaaz Gill for Dabboo Ratnani:

