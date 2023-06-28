Shehnaaz Gill’s taste in fashion is impeccable. Be it ethnic or western outfits, she slays every look. The actress has shared a series of pictures in which her edgy outfit is sure to grab fashionistas attention. Shehnaaz has worn a hot pink skirt that she teamed up with fitted turtleneck top and matching blazer. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress completed her stylish look with gold-plated jewels, subtle makeup and hairdo, and strappy sandals. Shehnaaz Gill Looks Effortlessly Beautiful in Polka Dot High Slit Dress! (View Pics).

Shehnaaz Gill Slaying It

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)