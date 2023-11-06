Shehnaaz Gill is not just a fabulous actress, but she’s a fashion icon too. She has turned heads at events with her impeccable sartorial choices. The beauty has dropped an Insta reel flaunting her striking features in a thigh-high slit dress with feather detailing. It is a criss-cross patterned outfit with sparkling embellishments. The back-swept wet-hairdo and chic makeup adds oomph to her overall look. Shehnaaz Gill at Jio World Plaza Launch: Fans Go Gaga Over ‘Queen’s’ Ramp Walk at the Star-Studded Event (View Pics & Watch Videos).

Shehnaaz Gill’s Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)