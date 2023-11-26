At Raghav Sharma's birthday party on November 26, Shehnaaz Gill caught everyone's attention. Dressed in a stunning black leather crop top and matching pants, the actress effortlessly combined sass and class. Her ensemble was a seamless blend of style and attitude, drawing in admiration and turning heads. Adding to her chic appearance, Shehnaaz complemented the outfit with sleek black heels, infusing an extra touch of glamour. Her beauty game was flawless, with hair elegantly styled in an open mid-part, paired with bold black cat-eye eyeliner. Enhancing her look with nude eyeshadow and lipstick, she highlighted her appearance with bronze tones and highlighter, completing her striking appearance. Shehnaaz Gill Looks Absolutely Gorgeous in Black Bodycon Dress With High Ponytail (Watch Video).

Check Out Shehnaaz Gill's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

