Shehnaaz Gill dazzled in a golden and black saree, sharing breathtaking pictures that showcased her stunning elegance. The actress flaunted a glamorous makeup look, perfectly complementing her attire. With her hair cascading down, Shehnaaz exuded confidence and style, captivating fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Shehnaaz Gill Wishes Fans Happy Lohri, Drops Mesmerising Photos on Insta!

See Shehnaaz Gill's Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

