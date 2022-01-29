Shehnaaz Gill’s latest Instagram post has left everyone stunned. The former Bigg Boss contestant has shared a few pictures in which she can be seen sparkling in a blush pink sequin saree. She looked graceful in the six-yard drape designed by Manish Malhotra. Shehnaaz kept her look subtle and classy. Her hair was left open, adorned minimal jewels and makeup was on point. We love the way she’s looking! Shehnaaz Gill's Fashion is Colourful and Gorg Just Like Her Personality! (View Pics)

Gorgeous Shehnaaz Gill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

