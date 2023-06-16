Shehnaaz Gill, known for her stint in Bigg Boss and movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is currently enjoying a vacation in Italy. The actress treated her Instagram followers with a delightful series of pictures from her Italian getaway. Rocking a fashionable ensemble, Shehnaaz was seen sporting a trendy red cardigan paired with blue shorts and stylish red footwear. Accompanied by the caption, "By discovering nature, you discover yourself," Shehnaaz embraced the beauty of her surroundings. Opting for a natural look, she let her hair down and kept her vacation style minimalistic with no makeup. Cute! Rakul Preet Singh Is Effortlessly Chic In Mini Floral Dress With Balloon Sleeves (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Here: