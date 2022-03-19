On a lazy Saturday, Shehnaaz Gill posed for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani and the result is fab. Speaking on the same lines, the Bigg Boss star took to Instagram and shared a few stills that see her spilling glamour in purple high-waisted ruffled pants which she teamed up with white shirt and jacket. Indeed, we are stunned by her beauty. Shehnaaz Gill Birthday: Bigg Boss Fame Actress's Fashion is Colourful and Gorg Just Like Her Personality! (View Pics).

Shehnaaz Gill Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

