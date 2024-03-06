In her latest post on social media, Shehnaaz Gill nails the spring-summer fashion vibes in a chic, strappy green corseted dress. The dress features shimmery threads all over it with a sheer bottom. The figure-hugging dress accentuates Shehnaaz’s curvy figure. She accessorises her look with strappy heels, rings, and earrings. For her makeup, she goes the minimalistic route, with hints of copper on her cheeks and lips and a hint of shimmer on her eyes. Her hair left loose adds to the charming and relaxed vibe of the look. Shehnaaz Gill Looks Gorgeous in Golden and Black Saree, Check Out Her Stunning Pictures Here!.

View Shehnaaz Gill’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)