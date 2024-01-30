Shilpa Shetty is pulling out all the stops for the promotional events of the web series Indian Police Force. With each appearance, the actress displays her impeccable sense of style. In her latest Instagram post, Shilpa is seen in a stunning floor-length blue gown, accompanied by a chic long blue jacket. Complementing the ensemble are silver earrings. Her minimalistic makeup features shades of nude brown on the lips and eyes. Her elegantly styled, soft, blown-out hair is the perfect finishing touch to the look. Shilpa Shetty Mesmerises in Two Separate Ethnic Looks With a Contemporary Twist for Indian Police Force Web Series Promotions (See Pics).

View Shilpa Shetty’s Pics Here:

