Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood star and fashion icon, graced everyone’s Instagram feeds with two ethnic looks that featured a contemporary twist. In one post, she wore a sophisticated white saree with a black and red border. The look was given a modern twist with a red blouse extending to cover her hands like gloves. A stylish diamond ring and matching dangling earrings completed her look. Her left-loose hair, complemented with a subtle nude lipstick, made for a very graceful look. In her other post, Shilpa looked stunning as she posed for the cameras in a bottle green indo fusion look. A half-black, half-green trench coat paired with black dhoti pants, black boots, and black leather gloves completed the look. Her makeup was kept minimal, with shades of mauve, and her hair was left loose. Shilpa Shetty Radiates Confidence in Stylish Grey Power Suit, Sets Workwear Trend With Latest Look (View Pics).

View Shilpa Shetty's Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meagan Concessio (@spacemuffin27)

