Actress Shilpa Shetty rocked the boss babe look for a promotional event of her web series, Indian Police Force. The actress wore a tailored navy-blue pant and suit. She accessorised the look with a blue choker, turquoise and emerald green ring fingers, and pointed black heels. Her makeup looked flawless. She stuck to highlighter on the cheeks with a rosy pink hue on her lips and eyes and a winged liner. The perfect finish to her style is the hair left loose and straight. Shilpa Shetty Looks Ravishing in a Floor Length Blue Gown for Indian Police Force Web Series Promotions (See Pics).

View Shilpa Shetty’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meagan Concessio (@spacemuffin27)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)