Shivangi Joshi has shared some gorgeous pictures on social media. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor took to her Instagram handle to share adorable pictures of her in an off-shoulder white dress. The TV actor styled her hair with soft curls and a long white bow. "Real Life Barbie [sic]," a user commented on Shivangi's post. "You always looking gorgeous [sic]," another user wrote on Shivangi's stylish post. Shivangi Joshi Is Back Home After Being Admitted at a Hospital Due to Kidney Infection.

Check Shivangi Joshi's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

