Shivangi Joshi looked stunning at a wedding in a beautiful and dreamy lilac lehenga. She caught everyone's attention with her outfit, giving off major goals for wedding guest outfits. The lehenga had elegant shimmery embroidery, and she wore a matching lilac dupatta with it. She chose to accessorise the look with a mix of an oxidised necklace and diamond jewellery. Her makeup, with hints of pink on her cheeks, eyes, and lips, was flawless. Her loose hair completed the look perfectly. Shivangi Joshi’s Energetic Dance Performance at a Udaipur Sangeet Ceremony Goes Viral; Watch the YRKKH Actress’ New Video.

View Shivangi Joshi’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

