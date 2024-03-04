On the first day of Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities, Shloka stole the show in a stunning gold lehenga adorned with intricate mirror embellishments. For another event, she opted for an off-shoulder top paired with pants in a lovely pistachio green shade. At another celebration, she wowed in a stylish grey top paired with beige trousers featuring delicate embellishments. Her vibrant red look at another event, featuring a floral embellished top paired with a slit skirt adorned with sequins, left everyone in awe. Finally, for another pre-wedding festivity, she looked breathtaking in a gold lehenga complemented by a multi-coloured dupatta. Throughout, Shloka exuded elegance and beauty in every ensemble she wore. Isha Ambani All Photos From Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities: Decoding Isha Ambani’s Stunning Outfits and Style Preferences (View Pics).

Shloka Mehta in a Gold Lehenga

Shloka Mehta in a Pistah Green Outfit

Shloka Mehta in a Grey Top and Beige Trousers

Shloka Mehta in a Stunning Red Top and Skirt

Shloka Mehta in a Dazzling Gold Lehenga

Shloka Mehta Rocks a Gold Lehenga

Shloka Mehta in a Traditional Look

