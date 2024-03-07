Shraddha Arya was an absolute vision of beauty in a serene baby pink saree at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2024! The saree shimmered with delicate striped detailing, adding to her charm. Accessorising with a ring and pearl earrings, she added a touch of elegance to her style. Her makeup, featuring soft pink shades on her cheeks, eyes, and lips, perfectly complemented her outfit. With her hair left flowing freely, she looked effortlessly elegant from head to toe. Shraddha Arya Looks Beautiful in Baby Pink Floral Salwar Suit; View Pics of Kundali Bhagya Actress.

View Shraddha Arya’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

