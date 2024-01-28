Over the weekend, Shraddha Kapoor delighted her fans with charming no-makeup photos. Posting on Instagram, the Stree actress shared two captivating pictures. Captioning the post, she humorously wrote, "Phirse barbaad kar diya long weekend???" (along with a grinning emoji). In the images, the actress embraces a natural look, showcasing her flawless skin and leaving her hair flowing freely. She is seen wearing a navy paisley printed top in both snapshots. Shraddha Kapoor Seen Sporting a New Short Hairstyle While Attending Backstreet Boys Concert in Mumbai (View Pics).

Shraddha Kapoor's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

