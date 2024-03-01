71st Miss World 2023 India contestant, Sini Shetty, stuns at an event wearing a gorgeous rose gold saree designed by the renowned Tarun Tahiliani. The saree is adorned with intricate prints and patterns, adding to its elegance. She takes the look a notch higher by adding a diamond belt. Completing her ensemble, Sini accessorises with a gold sequined potli and dangling diamond earrings. Her makeup is flawless, featuring a radiant base, dramatic eyes with liner and kohl, and a touch of shimmer on the inner corners. A nude lip gloss completes her look, with her hair left loose, adding the perfect finishing touch. Miss World 2024 Contestant Sini Shetty of India Dazzles in Pink Midi Dress for Save the Tiger Campaign (View Pics).

View 71st Miss World 2023 Sini Shetty’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram

