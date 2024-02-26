Sini Shetty, the reigning Femina Miss India 2022, recently shared stunning pictures on Instagram. She looked absolutely gorgeous in an emerald green gown at the 71st Miss World 2023 Dinner Party. With the beauty pageant's grand finale approaching in March 2024, all eyes are on Sini as she continues to captivate with her elegance and charm. At a lavish dinner party, Sini stole the spotlight with her impeccable fashion sense and wardrobe choices. She opted for a stunning emerald green gown, featuring an elegant cowl neckline, a chic waist cutout, a high side slit, a low back with a tie-up, and a subtle trailing train behind her. Sini accessorised her ensemble with gold peep-toe heels, dangling gemstone earrings, and a bracelet for a touch of sparkle. Her natural beauty was enhanced with radiant makeup, including a smokey eye look with shimmery eyeshadow, bold eyeliner, voluminous mascara, contoured cheeks, a hint of blush, and nude lipstick. Her luscious, wavy locks cascading over her shoulders added to her overall sophisticated appearance. 71st Miss World 2023: India’s Sini Shetty Slays in Two Separate Saree Looks (View Video and Pics).

View Sini Shetty’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sini Shetty (@sinishettyy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)